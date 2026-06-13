Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Matrix Capital Management Company LP trimmed its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,173,684 shares during the quarter. Maze Therapeutics makes up 34.5% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 1.00% of Maze Therapeutics worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 25,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $665,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,681.74. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $190,275.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,461.11. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,502 shares of company stock worth $2,733,139. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

MAZE opened at $24.05 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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