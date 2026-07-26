Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.1% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here