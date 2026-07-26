Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $403.18 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $427.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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