Mattel, Inc. $MAT Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159,405 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,726 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.74% of Mattel worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $553,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company's stock worth $80,709,000 after buying an additional 1,393,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the company's stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company's stock.

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Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $862.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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