Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,147 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.5%

JNJ stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Reuters article

JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Business Wire article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Proactive Investors article

Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status.

Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. TipRanks article

Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, the stock slipped because investors appeared underwhelmed relative to elevated expectations and are still weighing MedTech softness and talc-related legal risk. MarketBeat article

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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