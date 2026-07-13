Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 2.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in NU were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in NU by 541.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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