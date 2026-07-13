Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 82,183 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,723 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,183 shares during the period. Futu comprises about 3.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Futu were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 805.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,126,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,171 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,371,597 shares of the company's stock worth $553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919,724 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 25,558,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 511,162 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 166.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Pomerantz, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, SueWallSt, and KSF, issued fresh notices or reminders about a pending class action against Futu, keeping the litigation risk front and center for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Pomerantz, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, SueWallSt, and KSF, issued fresh notices or reminders about a pending class action against Futu, keeping the litigation risk front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges violations of U.S. securities laws and cites a class period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026, with an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process could remain a drag on the stock in the near term. Article Title

The lawsuit alleges violations of U.S. securities laws and cites a class period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026, with an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process could remain a drag on the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One legal notice specifically highlighted alleged regulatory compliance failures and referenced an approximately 32% stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the litigation may be tied to prior operational or disclosure issues. Article Title

One legal notice specifically highlighted alleged regulatory compliance failures and referenced an approximately 32% stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the litigation may be tied to prior operational or disclosure issues. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data was updated, but the report showed 0 shares of short interest, offering little new fundamental insight for investors.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

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