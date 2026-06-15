Maven Securities LTD Has $3.74 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 694.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,406 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.12% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGS. Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,380,952.79. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 5,797 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $325,675.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,558.28. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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