Maven Securities LTD Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,909,417.96. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,877,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $19,110,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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