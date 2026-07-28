Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,903 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 210,654 shares during the period. DICK'S Sporting Goods makes up about 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $207,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,884 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $603,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 49.9% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 423,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $83,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $13,472,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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