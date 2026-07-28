Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $132.19 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,995,488 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $132,191,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Intel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $460.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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