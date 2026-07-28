Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.54 Million in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Globe Life by 41.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 85,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,582,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $191.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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