Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Bunge Global SA $BG

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bunge Global by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 176,983 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 379.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:BG opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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