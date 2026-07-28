Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,758,160 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $180,510,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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