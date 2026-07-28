Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 30,076 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Camden Property Trust worth $182,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 224,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,583,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 426,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.8%

CPT opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.Camden Property Trust's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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