Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,518,805 Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518,805 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $178,946,000. Repligen comprises about 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 2.69% of Repligen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $2,399,209,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $146,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $199,176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $753,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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