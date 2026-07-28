Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,116 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 408,697 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.43% of Acadia Healthcare worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 117,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,359,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,868,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,398 shares of the company's stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.51 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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