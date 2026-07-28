Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $155.41 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $155,411,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Danaher Trading Up 2.6%

DHR opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here