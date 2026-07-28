Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $45.07 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,626,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,066,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.23% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 64.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $6,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,376.12. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock worth $62,649,633. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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