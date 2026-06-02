Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $68.18 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,117 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 112,942 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $68,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,453,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after buying an additional 286,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,442,879 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,677,251,000 after buying an additional 233,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,956,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,753,317 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $812,514,000 after buying an additional 2,886,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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