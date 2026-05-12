Free Trial
→ Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse. (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

On Holdings Sets Up for Marathon Rally: New Highs Are Coming

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 12, 2026
A runner wearing On Running shoes and branded shorts strides along an outdoor athletic track.

Key Points

  • High-quality On Holdings is setting up for a marathon run that could take its stock price up by triple digits over the long term.
  • Growth and operational quality underpin the outlook, with forward estimates suggesting the price can increase by several multiples.
  • Institutions are accumulating shares and limiting downside risk in Q2.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

ON Today

On Holding AG stock logo
$33.21 -0.83 (-2.43%)
As of 01:09 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$31.41
$61.29
P/E Ratio
46.15
Price Target
$58.40
Add to Watchlist

On Holdings’ NYSE: ONON share price has its share of headwinds, including macroeconomic pressures, a surprise CEO change, FX conversion, and slowing growth, but these are priced into the market. While headwinds remain, the company continues to perform well, sustaining a high growth pace and widening margins in a world with share for the taking.

Its biggest competitor is Nike NYSE: NKE, and Nike is a long way from reclaiming its lost glory. The takeaway for ONON investors is that the stock trades at a significant discount to its outlook, an outlook that was juiced by its May guidance update, suggesting triple-digit upside for patient investors.

ONON Stock Poised for Significant Near-Term Upside

Between now and then, there is a substantial near-to mid-term opportunity as well. The company not only trades at a discount to its forward outlook, a low-ball estimate, but to its competitor, suggesting price multiple expansion now and over the long-term. Additionally, analysts remain committed to this name, providing a solid support base for accumulating shares. Data tracked by MarketBeat reveals 19 current ratings, a Moderate Buy consensus, and a 79% Buy-side bias.

The price target is the operational detail following the Q1 2026 earnings report, forecasting more than 70% upside from the critical support level. As it stands, the price target has been steady on a trailing 12-month basis (TTM) and is unlikely to change significantly without a change in the outlook. The critical support level is near April lows, just below $32, and is likely to be tested.

ONON pulls back to test support.

Institutional data suggest that support at the critical level is strong and a rebound from there is likely. The institutional group owns only 37% of the stock but has been aggressively accumulating it over the TTM. The data reveals them buying at a nearly $2-to-$1 pace, with activity ramping sequentially to a record high in Q1 2026. The pace remained bullish in early Q2 and will likely remain so given the value proposition. The biggest risk from the sell-side is the insiders, but even that isn’t alarming. Ex-CEO Martin Hoffmann is exiting his stake as part of a prearranged plan triggered by his departure; aside from that, insiders, including the founders/co-CEOs, hold a significant stake and aren’t selling.

On Holdings Raises Profit Guidance After Hot Quarter

On Holdings had a solid Q1 report, with revenue growing by 14.5% year-over-year (YOY), 26.4% on a forex-neutral (FXN) basis, with strength across all channels, geos, and product lines. DTC, the higher-margin segment, grew by 16.4% and 28.7% FXN, while Wholesale grew by 13.3% and 25.1% FXN, with both underpinned by strength in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Apparel.

Regionally, APAC led with gains of 44.4% and 61.4%, followed by 25.6% FXN increase in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and a 13.3% FXN gain in the Americas. Regarding the product channels, the core shoe segment grew by 12.2%, 24% FXN, while Apparel grew by 57.5% FXN to 20% of the business, and Accessories grew by 86.6%.

Margin news was also strong. The company logged improvements at the gross, EBITDA, and net income levels on both a GAAP and an adjusted basis. GAAP and adjusted earnings increased by 82% and 76%, respectively, both ahead of consensus and the impact of Q1 strengths on the outlook. The company cited operational strength and execution as drivers of margin, reaffirming the revenue forecast and raising the full-year margin outlook.

Executives expect an adjusted EBITDA margin in the 19.5% to 20% range, a full 100 bps better than the previous guide, and the revenue outlook is likely cautious. Either way, the revenue guide forecasts a YOY slowdown in growth, but sequential acceleration through year’s end.

On Holdings: A Solid Brand With Catalysts Ahead

While the company’s headwinds are unlikely to ease, including uncertainty and tariff-related cost pressures, there are catalysts in place to drive outperformance. They include strength in DTC, APAC, and Apparel, as well as the LightSpray innovation. It enables rapid, wasteless, automated shoe construction, paving the way to significant margin improvement and operating efficiencies. It uses a robotic arm to spray a mile-long filament onto a shoe mold, which instantly hardens into a laceless upper.

The strength of On Holdings' business and brand is reflected in the balance sheet highlights. The company increased its cash, working capital, current, and total assets while reducing total liabilities. Equity improved by 8.5% on a year-to-date basis and will likely continue increasing as the year progresses.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ON Right Now?

Before you consider ON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON wasn't on the list.

While ON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ON (ONON)
4.7742 of 5 stars		$32.42-4.7%N/A44.99Moderate Buy$58.40
NIKE (NKE)
4.979 of 5 stars		$42.33-0.2%3.87%27.98Hold$62.04
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines