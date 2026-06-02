Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,095 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $107,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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