Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys 8,550 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after purchasing an additional 414,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $256.51 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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