Maxi Investments CY Ltd Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Maxi Investments CY Ltd reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.0% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $160.04 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $175.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,688,402.76. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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