Maxi Investments CY Ltd Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China sales rebound: China-made EV deliveries rose ~36% year-over-year in April (sixth straight monthly gain), supporting revenue growth in Tesla’s largest market and helping lift investor confidence. China sales Reuters

China sales rebound: China-made EV deliveries rose ~36% year-over-year in April (sixth straight monthly gain), supporting revenue growth in Tesla’s largest market and helping lift investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Safety/regulatory win for autonomy: The 2026 Tesla Model Y became the first vehicle to meet the U.S. NHTSA’s new advanced driver‑assistance safety benchmark — a credibility boost for Tesla’s FSD/autonomy roadmap and reduces near‑term regulatory execution risk. Model Y safety TechCrunch

Safety/regulatory win for autonomy: The 2026 Tesla Model Y became the first vehicle to meet the U.S. NHTSA’s new advanced driver‑assistance safety benchmark — a credibility boost for Tesla’s FSD/autonomy roadmap and reduces near‑term regulatory execution risk. Positive Sentiment: Commercial truck demand: WattEV placed a 370‑unit order for Tesla Semis — a large fleet commitment that signals early commercial traction for Tesla’s heavy‑duty offering and potential revenue beyond passenger vehicles. WattEV Semi order

Commercial truck demand: WattEV placed a 370‑unit order for Tesla Semis — a large fleet commitment that signals early commercial traction for Tesla’s heavy‑duty offering and potential revenue beyond passenger vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Supply chain/AI upside: Filings around Elon Musk’s Terafab chip project (initially ~$55B; could scale much larger) reinforce the prospect of a closer, more assured chip supply for Tesla’s AI/autonomy ambitions — a long‑term supportive factor for TSLA’s valuation if realized. Terafab CNBC

Supply chain/AI upside: Filings around Elon Musk’s Terafab chip project (initially ~$55B; could scale much larger) reinforce the prospect of a closer, more assured chip supply for Tesla’s AI/autonomy ambitions — a long‑term supportive factor for TSLA’s valuation if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Recall headline — but fixable: Tesla announced a recall covering ~218,868 U.S. vehicles for a delayed rearview camera image issue; the company says a software update will address it and investors have largely treated this as manageable. Monitor any escalation or regulatory follow‑ups. Recall reaction TipRanks

Recall headline — but fixable: Tesla announced a recall covering ~218,868 U.S. vehicles for a delayed rearview camera image issue; the company says a software update will address it and investors have largely treated this as manageable. Monitor any escalation or regulatory follow‑ups. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk on robotics/Optimus: Analysts and notes from Zacks highlight that Optimus (Tesla’s humanoid robot) and some autonomy targets remain more promise than proven — missed timelines and technical hurdles could pressure expectations if milestones slip. Optimus execution Zacks

Execution risk on robotics/Optimus: Analysts and notes from Zacks highlight that Optimus (Tesla’s humanoid robot) and some autonomy targets remain more promise than proven — missed timelines and technical hurdles could pressure expectations if milestones slip. Negative Sentiment: Bear commentary and competition: Critical pieces (including sell-side and independent takes) warn that Tesla’s valuation increasingly rests on autonomous/robotaxi outcomes and that intensifying competition (and geopolitical/import policy risks) could cap upside if those narratives disappoint. Sell thesis Seeking Alpha

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $364.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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