Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases New Stake in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,350 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Baidu by 65.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 12,400.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zephirin Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. China Renaissance raised shares of Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.05.

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Baidu Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $165.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Further Reading

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