Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,000 Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $2,754,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $950,260.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 663,038 shares of company stock valued at $70,956,545 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 2.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku reported a stronger‑than‑expected quarter with revenue and EPS upside plus improving platform metrics and record free cash flow, supporting recent bullish analyst revisions and growth narrative. Q1 earnings beat

Roku reported a stronger‑than‑expected quarter with revenue and EPS upside plus improving platform metrics and record free cash flow, supporting recent bullish analyst revisions and growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Platform/content expansion — Roku continues to add free, ad‑supported channels (reports note 15–34 recent channel additions), which can increase engagement and ad inventory over time. New free channels

Platform/content expansion — Roku continues to add free, ad‑supported channels (reports note 15–34 recent channel additions), which can increase engagement and ad inventory over time. Positive Sentiment: Market share in connected TV ad inventory — Pixalate data shows Roku leading CTV share‑of‑voice in North America and LATAM, reinforcing its ad‑platform positioning. Pixalate CTV market share

Market share in connected TV ad inventory — Pixalate data shows Roku leading CTV share‑of‑voice in North America and LATAM, reinforcing its ad‑platform positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling under 10b5‑1 plans — Several executives and directors sold shares in early May (large dollar volumes disclosed), which reduces insider‑information concerns but can add near‑term supply pressure and weigh on sentiment. Insider sale (Collier)

Insider selling under 10b5‑1 plans — Several executives and directors sold shares in early May (large dollar volumes disclosed), which reduces insider‑information concerns but can add near‑term supply pressure and weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Product/UX coverage and tips (minor) — How‑to and performance tips (e.g., one‑click speed improvements) and device guides can help user satisfaction but have limited immediate impact on stock moves. Roku speed tip

Product/UX coverage and tips (minor) — How‑to and performance tips (e.g., one‑click speed improvements) and device guides can help user satisfaction but have limited immediate impact on stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Class‑action lawsuit/allegations that Roku (and TCL) issued software updates that “bricked” TVs — proposed litigation raises potential remediation costs, warranty exposure and reputational risk that investors see as a near‑term downside catalyst. Class action lawsuit

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

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