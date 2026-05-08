Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Jack In The Box Inc. $JACK

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,400 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Jack In The Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jack In The Box by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack In The Box in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 882.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack In The Box during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jack In The Box Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of JACK stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $349.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.73 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Jack In The Box's revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jack In The Box from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jack In The Box from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack In The Box has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on JACK

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box NASDAQ: JACK is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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