Free Trial

Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
May 14, 2024

Jack-In-The-Box Fast Food Restaurant

Key Points

  • Jack in the Box struggles in Q2, but re-franchising efforts are gaining traction. 
  • Guidance was maintained with weak comps but widening margins. 
  • Analysts view this stock as a deep value with a potential for a 50% upside. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box NASDAQ: JACK share prices tumbled over the last year as the Del Taco acquisition weighed on sentiment, but the rebound is on, and the upside looks tasty. The acquisition was questionable, and the rationalization of the business took longer to gain traction than expected, but it is gaining traction. The Q2 results aren’t stellar but reveal the impact of Del Taco's re-franchising efforts and point to a return to growth by fiscal year-end with accelerated bottom-line results. 

How high can the rebound go? It can go quite high, using the analysts as a gauge. Trading near $53, JACK shares were at the lowest level since the pandemic bottom and offered up a deep value opportunity relative to their outlook. At $53, even at $57.50, the stock is below the analysts’ lowest target, with a potential for a 50% upside at the consensus midpoint. 

Jack in the Box has Mixed Quarter: Positioning for Growth 

Jack in the Box Today

Jack in the Box Inc. stock logo
JACKJACK 90-day performance
Jack in the Box
$53.59
+0.52 (+0.98%)
(As of 02:16 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$52.63
$99.56
Dividend Yield
3.28%
P/E Ratio
9.42
Price Target
$84.78
Add to Watchlist
Jack in the Box had a mixed quarter. The $365.35 million in revenue is down 7.7% from last year and missed the consensus target by 100 basis points. Still, the weakness is primarily due to re-franchising compounded by soft market conditions. The core Jack in the Box brand saw sales contract by 1.6% on a -2.5% contraction in comps offset by a slightly higher store count. The smaller Del Taco segment contracted 1.3% on a 1.4% decline in comps. 

The strength is seen in the margin. Sales trends and re-franchising impacted the company’s margins, but lower SG&A helped offset this. The net result is a 6% decline in adjusted EBITDA compared to the 7.7% top-line decline and adjusted earnings that are roughly flat compared to last year. 

The adjusted $1.46 is a penny shy of last year’s adjusted result and aided by share repurchases. Jack in the Box repurchased 0.2 million shares in Q2 to bring the average count down by 5% compared to last year. The company has $210 million left under the current authorization, so it is expected to continue repurchasing as the year progresses. 


Jack in the Box Capital Returns Come With Risk

Jack in the Box Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
3.24%
Annual Dividend
$1.76
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
13.62%
Dividend Payout Ratio
30.93%
Recent Dividend Payment
Mar. 27
See Full Details
Jack in the Box has an attractive capital return with combined dividends and share repurchases of more than 8% in effective yield. The dividend is safe at face value with a payout ratio of less than 35%, but there are risks. The annualized outlook is solid, but Q2 results include negative cash flow and a sharp decrease in balance sheet cash that poses a threat. Cash flow should improve as the year progresses, with re-franchising leading to leaner operations and impairments falling off the books, but this detail should not be ignored. 

Meanwhile, Jack in the Box is growing. The company increased the store count for both segments during Q2 and expects to continue growing the footprint this year. Del Taco is expanding in Greensboro, NC and Atlanta, GA, while Jack in the Box added five new development agreements in Florida. The agreements are for restaurant locations in Tallahassee and Orlando, bringing the total of signed but not completed projects to 365, a 15% increase in the footprint. 

The Technical Outlook: Jack in the Box is at Rock Bottom 

Jack in the Box shares fell to rock bottom pricing ahead of the Q2 release and confirmed support at a critical level following. The market is up nearly 10% in a high-conviction move and is likely to continue higher. There is potential for resistance at the $60 level, but oversold stochastic and MACD and divergence in the MACD histogram suggests the rebound will not stop there. if it does, this stock could fall below $50 soon. However, a move above $60 (the lowest analyst price target tracked by Marketbeat) opens the door to $70 and $77, which may be reached soon. If the company can continue gaining traction, it could continue rallying to retest the high end of its trading range by the end of the year. 

Jack in the Box Stock

→ Biden to Drop BOMBSHELL June 13th? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Jack in the Box right now?

Before you consider Jack in the Box, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack in the Box wasn't on the list.

While Jack in the Box currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Jack in the Box (JACK)
4.9378 of 5 stars		$53.59+1.0%3.28%9.42Hold$84.78
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

More From MarketBeat
Healthcare Takes A Big Step Forward With The Help Of AI
from The Bull Report
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
from MarketBeat
Revolutionizing the Green Energy Space and Building Shareholder Value Along the Way
from Small Cap Sniper
7 Uranium Stocks That Can Fuel a Growth Portfolio in 2024
from MarketBeat
Invest Now: Starpax's Cancer Breakthrough Achieving What Others Haven't for a Century
from Starpax
7 Stocks Under $20 You Won’t Want to Miss
from MarketBeat
Democrats Push to Replace Dollar With Digital Coin, Control Currency.
from Monetary Gold
The Top-Rated Dividend Stocks for 2023
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Roblox Reality Check: Why the Metaverse Isn’t Saving the Stock!
Roblox Reality Check: Why the Metaverse Isn't Saving the Stock!
Palantir Stock Solid Earnings, Sudden Drop
Palantir Stock Solid Earnings, Sudden Drop
Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
Search Headlines: