May Hill Capital LLC Acquires 7,968 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $132.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $317.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here