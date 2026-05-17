May Hill Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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