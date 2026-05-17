May Hill Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,576 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of May Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $52.67 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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