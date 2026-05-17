May Hill Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 7.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 1.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of CRWV opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $21,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,466,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,975,160.67. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 123,058 shares in the company, valued at $14,595,909.38. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,875,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,216,271.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here