Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,861 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,208 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.39 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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