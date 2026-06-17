Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 792.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $299.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.21. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -942.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $2,093,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 464,896 shares in the company, valued at $162,211,512.32. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,616 shares of company stock valued at $47,588,794. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here