Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. Jabil comprises about 1.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,799,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 2.4%

JBL opened at $376.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.79 and a 200-day moving average of $279.53. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $398.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $290.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Trending Headlines about Jabil

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Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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