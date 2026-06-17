Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,500 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Up 4.0%

Fiserv stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv launched cash tender offers for its 5.150% senior notes due 2027 and 4.400% senior notes due 2049, signaling active balance-sheet management and a plan to reduce debt and future interest expense. Article Title

Fiserv launched cash tender offers for its 5.150% senior notes due 2027 and 4.400% senior notes due 2049, signaling active balance-sheet management and a plan to reduce debt and future interest expense. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported after the CEO exit, with purchases totaling more than $1 million, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management and insiders. Article Title

Insider buying was reported after the CEO exit, with purchases totaling more than $1 million, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management and insiders. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry was cited as buying the dip, reinforcing the idea that some investors view the post-selloff valuation as attractive. Article Title

Michael Burry was cited as buying the dip, reinforcing the idea that some investors view the post-selloff valuation as attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $70 price target, suggesting analysts see upside potential but remain cautious amid the transition. Article Title

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $70 price target, suggesting analysts see upside potential but remain cautious amid the transition. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv’s valuation-focused coverage continued, with investors weighing the stock’s low multiple against management uncertainty and activist pressure. Article Title

Fiserv’s valuation-focused coverage continued, with investors weighing the stock’s low multiple against management uncertainty and activist pressure. Negative Sentiment: The abrupt CEO departure remains the biggest overhang, as the market appears to be pricing in higher execution risk and possible uncertainty around Fiserv’s strategic direction. Article Title

The abrupt CEO departure remains the biggest overhang, as the market appears to be pricing in higher execution risk and possible uncertainty around Fiserv’s strategic direction. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/investigation headlines added another layer of uncertainty for investors, though these appear secondary to the CEO shock. Article Title

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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