Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE Shares Sold by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,583 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,023,888 shares during the period. Maze Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Alphabet Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned 2.89% of Maze Therapeutics worth $57,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

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Insider Activity

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,300. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $381,689.60. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,139. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.26. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maze Therapeutics Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

See Also

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