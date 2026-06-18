Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE Stock Position Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,372 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Maze Therapeutics worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company's stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company's stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company's stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 767,383 shares of the company's stock worth $31,793,000 after buying an additional 222,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,794,000.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 17.88.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 25,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $665,643.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,132,681.74. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $190,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,461.11. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 89,502 shares of company stock worth $2,733,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAZE shares. Mizuho upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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