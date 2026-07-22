McAlvany Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,067 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

McAlvany Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 2.1% of McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 2.1%

XOM opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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