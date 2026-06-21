McAlvany Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

McAlvany Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Expand Energy makes up 1.3% of McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Expand Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Expand Energy by 564.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $86.37 and a one year high of $126.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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