McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,583 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,467 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 4,625 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Gavin Hattersley bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.98 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,959.88. The trade was a 220.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

Trending Headlines about McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: McCormick beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.80 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $1.94 billion versus $1.91 billion expected, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, easing concern about a near-term slowdown. Article Title

McCormick beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.80 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $1.94 billion versus $1.91 billion expected, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, easing concern about a near-term slowdown. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion and cost savings helping offset softer U.S. consumer spice trends, and said Flavor Solutions remained a bright spot. Article Title

Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion and cost savings helping offset softer U.S. consumer spice trends, and said Flavor Solutions remained a bright spot. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts nudged targets higher or kept constructive ratings after the report, including UBS raising its target to $52, Deutsche Bank to $60 with a buy rating, TD Cowen trimming its target to $60 but maintaining buy, and Sanford C. Bernstein lowering its target to $68 while keeping outperform. These updates suggest Wall Street sees upside, even if expectations have been recalibrated. Article Title

Several analysts nudged targets higher or kept constructive ratings after the report, including UBS raising its target to $52, Deutsche Bank to $60 with a buy rating, TD Cowen trimming its target to $60 but maintaining buy, and Sanford C. Bernstein lowering its target to $68 while keeping outperform. These updates suggest Wall Street sees upside, even if expectations have been recalibrated. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its target to $55 and kept an equal-weight rating, indicating a more cautious stance that may limit enthusiasm. Article Title

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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