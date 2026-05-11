Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $86.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $301.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $252.34 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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