McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,267 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald's worth $142,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.40. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $261.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here