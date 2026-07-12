McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,570 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 0.9% of Midwest Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in McDonald's were worth $70,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MCD traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $274.93. 2,978,722 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,551. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $264.53 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $334.96.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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