McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.54.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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