McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1,041.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,233 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 83,242 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 80.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $334.96.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $274.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,978,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.85. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $264.53 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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