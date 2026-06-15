McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of McDonald's worth $258,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE MCD opened at $284.88 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.85 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $289.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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