McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,919 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 1.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $59,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

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McDonald's Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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