McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 238.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,331 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in McDonald's were worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.32.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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McDonald's Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $264.46 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $260.96 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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